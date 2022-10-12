Fort Fisher hosting free WWII living history program

A special history event is being held this Saturday at Fort Fisher (Photo: NC Department of Natural and Cultural Resources)

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a fan of history, you’ll be a fan of an event coming to Fort Fisher this weekend.

The Fort Fisher State Historic Site will host ‘Homefront 1942 and Fort Fisher’ this Saturday.

The event is a living history program aimed at highlighting the fort’s lesser-known history as a WWII anti-aircraft artillery training base to recognize those who served and supported the military and the home front effort.

The free, family-friendly program will feature civilian and military re-enactors, educational displays, weapons demonstrations, an HQ tent, a PX, WACs and Army nurses. The young-at-heart can sharpen their targeting skills with the site’s anti-aircraft artillery Nerf gun and participate in the ‘Paint the Toy Soldier’ workshop (participants are encouraged to take their artwork home).

Author, historian, and retired Navy Capt. Wilbur Jones will present “Growing Up in Wartime Wilmington: American’s First World War II Heritage City” at 10:oo am and 1:00 pm in the Spencer Theater located inside the visitor center. Open to the public, the program will be held from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.