Foster Family Day being held at The Children’s Museum of Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — October is kicking off with a day of fun at The Children’s Museum of Wilmington.

On October 1st from 9:00 am through 12:00 pm, the Museum is hosting Foster Family Day, inviting foster children and their families to visit and explore.

It’s an opportunity for families to make connections with other foster families while enjoying the Museum.

Organizers at the Museum say it’s their mission to provide a welcoming and engaging environment that promotes hands-on art, science, and literacy-focused learning for all children and their caregivers.

You can purchase tickets for the event HERE.