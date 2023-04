Founders Park hosting tree giveaway in Leland

Leland Founders Park is hosting a tree giveaway this month (Photo: WWAY)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A tree giveaway is being held in Leland’s Founders Park later this month.

The event will take place April 29th at 9:00 a.m.

Trees will be handed out on a first come, first serve basis and organizers say several kinds of oaks, maples and other trees will be available.

Volunteers are needed for the event from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. to assist with directing parkers, tree dispersal and answering questions.