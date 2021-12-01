Four North Carolina teens in custody for stealing car, hitting patrol cars

Police lights (Photo: KXLN)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — Four juveniles were taken into custody Wednesday after they hit two police vehicles with a stolen car and leading officers on a chase, authorities said.

Winston-Salem police said in a news release that just after midnight, officers tried to stop a 2003 Toyota Corolla which had been reported stolen about four hours earlier, news outlets reported.

While stopped at the intersection on the city’s north side, the driver of the Toyota shifted the car into reverse gear and intentionally rammed a police vehicle before fleeing, according to a news release.

The vehicle pursuit ended when the driver “intentionally rammed a second police vehicle, then drove off the roadway and behind a residence” before hitting a pole, the news release said.

All four juveniles tried to run away, but were caught by police officers. Multiple charges in connection with the incident are being petitioned against the juveniles, police said.

Officers said there were no injuries.