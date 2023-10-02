Four people sentenced for drug, firearm offenses in Columbus County

Four people have been arrested in Columbus County (Photo: CCSO)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Four people have been sentenced for various drug and firearm offenses in Columbus County over the past few weeks.

LaMarquise Pollard of Whiteville was sentenced to 80 to 114 months in prison for Trafficking in Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Sean Frazier of Chadbourn was sentenced to 22 to 36 months in prison for Selling Cocaine.

James Edward Faulk of Chadbourn was sentenced to 17 to 30 months with 24 months of supervised probation for two (2) counts of Selling a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Draquawn Williams of Whiteville was sentenced to 9 to 20 months for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

“Together the Columbus County District Attorney’s Office, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, and the community are working diligently to ensure the safety and well-being of our county. We remain committed to upholding the law and protecting our citizens from the harmful influence of narcotics and illegal firearms,” a statement read.