Four people shot in Whiteville homicide; three killed, including suspect

Three people were killed in a Sunday night Whiteville shooting (Photo: MGN)

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Four people were shot Sunday night in a Whiteville homicide. Three people, including the suspect, were killed, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The surviving person was airlifted to the hospital in New Hanover County to be treated for the injuries.

The shooting took place shortly after 11:30 p.m. when the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to 129 Elizabeth Street in reference to a gun shot wound.

Whiteville, Chadbourn, and Lake Waccamaw EMS responded to the scene to assess the injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The victims’ names will be released after family notification is complete.