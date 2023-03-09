Fourth person charged with Wilmington murder after turning himself in

Quentin Kennedy has turned himself in (Photo: WPD)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Days after three people were charged in connection to a Wilmington murder, a fourth suspect has turned himself in.

35-year-old Quentin Kennedy was arrested Wednesday and is charged with First Degree Murder in connection to a murder that took place in February in the 800 block of S. 14th Street.

Kennedy is currently being held without bond at the NHCSO Detention Center.

The Wilmington Police Department arrested and charged 27-year-old Kevin Freeman of Castle Hayne, 28-year-old, Rashawn Hines of Wilmington, and 24-year-old Tykeke Hines of Wilmington on Tuesday.