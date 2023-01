Fox spotted on roof of Kure Beach restaurant

A fox was recently spotted on the roof of a Kure Beach restaurant (Photo: Valerie Fox)

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s not uncommon to see a fox along the coast of the Cape Fear.

However, a fox was recently spotted in a surprising location.

The furry animal was seen perched on the roof of ‘Big Daddy’s Restaurant’ in Kure Beach earlier this week.

Valerie Fox spotted the fox, saying it was “clean and chubby”.