Frank’s Redhot selling dill pickle hot sauce

If you are a fan of hot sauce and pickles, then Frank's Redhot has the answer for you!

Frank's Redhot introduces pickle-flavored hot sauce (Photo: Frank's Redhot)

Frank’s Redhot revealed this week the flavor they say we’ve all been waiting for– dill pickle!

The company describes it as being quote, “the ultimate blend of flavor and heat, with a dilly, tangy, pickle-y twist!”

If you’re not sure what will go with it, Frank’s Redhot suggests using it on popcorn, chicken nuggets or french fries.

Frank’s Redhot Dill Pickle Naturally Flavored Hot Sauce is available now, but only online on their website.