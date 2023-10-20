Free adult dental clinic being held next month near Independence Mall

There will be a dental clinic held in Wilmington in November (Photo: Pexels)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re in need of dental work, there’s a free clinic being offered to adults in Wilmington next month.

The ‘Mission of Mercy’ clinic will take place at the First Baptist Church activities center at 1939 Independence Boulevard.

Doors will open at 6:00 a.m. on November 3rd and 4th for the first come, first serve event.

Organizers say they hope to treat hundreds of patients over two days at the portable clinics.

Volunteer dentists, hygienists, dental assistants, lab techs, and community volunteers are needed for the event.

To volunteer, click HERE.