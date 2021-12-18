Free Christmas Shop hosted at American Legion Post 10 draws large crowd

2nd annual Free Christmas Shop December 18, 2021 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —People were able to stop by the American Legion Post 10 to pick out free gifts for their families at the 2nd annual Free Christmas Shop on Saturday.

New and gently used toys and clothes were available, and families were able to pick a holiday stocking for a child. Last year was the inaugural Free Christmas Shop, and thanks to donations from community members and businesses like Nest Realty, this year the event was able to reach more families with more items for them to choose from.

“It’s really about the kids, making sure that no one goes without this Christmas, just like it was last Christmas. It was a short three days last year that we were able to throw it together and help hundreds of people. So we just want to be able to supply more and more each and each year. So definitely be looking out, because we’re doing it every year going forward,” said Merritt Anderson Crawley, Free Christmas Shop coordinator.

Kids were able to shop for gifts for their parents and get them wrapped, while their parents looked for their presents at the Free Christmas Shop.