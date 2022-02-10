Free covid tests and vaccines soon available at New Hanover County Pandemic Operations Center

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Health and Human Services will soon open its Pandemic Operations Center to continue providing vaccination and testing services for Covid-19.

Starting Monday, people seeking vaccines or boosters can get them at the Pandemic Operations Center at 1507 Greenfield Street. Those will be given out on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. If you need a vaccine or booster you can sign-up at TakeMyShotNC.gov for appointments.

The HHS Pandemic Operations Center will start giving rapid tests from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays. Appointments for a rapid test can be made by following this link. People who receive a test will have to wait 20 minutes on-site to receive their results. No ID, proof of insurance, or specific documents are required and tests will be performed based on supply availability

Pandemic Operations Manager Jon Campbell says these services needed a specific building, to better serve the community.

“This has been designed and thought out for the past several months,” Campbell said. “We wanted a central area that was accessible to health and human services and to the heart of our community, that we could offer efficient testing and vaccination efforts.”

As a reminder, the current vaccination sites at Independence Mall and at the HHS Health Clinic will close on Friday.