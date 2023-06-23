Free dental clinic being held in Surf City

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — A free dental clinic is coming to Pender County.

The event will be held on July 1st from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. at The Gathering Church on Wilmington Avenue in Surf City.

Access to dental care and health care overall can be a challenge to many residents of the Cape Fear, according to a press release. A state-of-the-art mobile dental clinic and lab will offer free services to those able to secure appointments, which are on a first come basis by calling 910-665-1352.

Services available include fillings, simple abstractions, and teeth cleanings.

Priority is given to individuals with no insurance.