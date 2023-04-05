Free event offering chance to watch skateboarding dogs, teach your dog the skill

A fun event is being held in Carolina Beach towards the end of the month (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted to watch dogs skateboard, you’ll have the chance at the end of the month.

A fun event is being held April 29th at Mike Chappell Park on S. Dow Road in Carolina Beach from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Attendees will be offered free parking for the event, with food trucks on hand as well.

In addition to watching other dogs skateboard, you’ll have the chance to teach your dog the trick.