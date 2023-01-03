Free historical tour of Thalian Hall being offered next week

Free tours of Thalian Hall are being offered next week (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever wanted a behind-the-scenes tour of Thalian Hall, you have the chance next week.

A free tour is being offered on January 11th from 12:00 p.m. through 1:00 p.m.

Pre-registration is required, which can be done HERE.

Interested participants should meet in the lobby of Thalian Hall at 310 Chestnut Street.

This lesson will be provided by Rob Zapple, Interim Executive Director of the Thalian Association. He will provide a behind-the-scenes tour of the building and some historical insight of its milestones.

If you have any questions you can call 910-254-0907 or email kim.adams@wilmingtonnc.gov