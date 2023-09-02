Free movie night Sunday at Carolina Beach Lake Park: ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie’

Free movie night at Carolina Beach Lake Park on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

CAROLINA BEACH (WWAY) — If you’re looking to get the kids out of the house this Labor Day weekend, head over the Carolina Beach Lake Sunday night for a free screening of ‘The Super Mario Bros Movie.’

Bring your family, blankets, and chairs to CB Lake Park at 400 Lake Park Blvd. South. Relax and enjoy a family movie under the stars.

The movie begins at dusk (around 8:15 pm) and admission is free! Visitors may bring your own food and non-alcoholic beverages.