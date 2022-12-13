Free parking along part of Front Street aimed to help businesses impacted by construction

Front Street construction has impacted local businesses (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A months-long downtown Wilmington construction project is finally nearing completion, but the impacts it had on local businesses will likely continue being felt for awhile.

Two blocks of Front Street have been under work since the spring and has prevented parking in front of businesses along the section of road.

Business owners have expressed concern the construction has impacted their customer numbers.

Now, the City of Wilmington is trying to help those negatively impacted by the road work.

New parking meters will be installed by the City of Wilmington along both blocks by early 2023. For now, parking in the 200 block (between Chestnut and Grace Streets) and the 300 block (between Grace and Walnut Streets) is free, with an enforced two-hour limit.

Once the meters are fully installed next month, the parking will become paid-parking.