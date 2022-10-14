Wilmington Front Street project to wrap in December

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Front Street Construction Project continues, and there’s a new intersection being shut down that drivers need to know about.

Starting Monday, the intersection of Walnut and Front streets in downtown Wilmington will be closed to traffic for underground utility work, some flaggers will help direct traffic.

The intersection will be closed at night initially though daytime closures will soon follow.

Front Street between Grace and Walnut is currently closed for utility work though sidewalks are open to pedestrians. The good news is that Front St. between Chestnut and Grace streets is now open.

The project is expected to wrap up in December.