Free Wilson Center tickets for area nonprofits: Broadway for a Better World grant cycle opens again

To be considered for award this July, applicants must submit their grant application by July 13, 2022.

Broadway for a Better World initiative announced at Cape Fear Community College's Wilson Center (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College and The Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County announced that the Broadway for a Better World grant cycle has opened once again. Due to the overwhelming response from community organizations, the application portal will now be open all year, and organizations can apply for grants at any time. The awards will be granted twice a year, once in January and again in July, and awardees will be notified by the Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County. To be considered for award this July, applicants must submit their grant application by July 13, 2022.

The Broadway for a Better World initiative is funded through private donors, with the mission of making the theater experience and all of its associated benefits available to underserved populations, particularly young people under the age of eighteen. The grant program is administered by the Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County, and grant recipients are selected by an independent committee.

“Our partnership with the Wilson Center provides meaningful arts experiences for the most vulnerable in our community. Participants say they are inspired by the grandeur of the Wilson Center and the caliber of talent that it brings to our region,” says Rhonda Bellamy, president and CEO of the Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County. Nonprofit organizations in New Hanover and Pender counties may apply to receive tickets to Wilson Center PNC Broadway or Stars Series performances. Previous grant recipients have included the following organizations and more:

● Brigade Boys & Girls Club

● DisAbility Resource Center

● Domestic Violence Shelter & Services

● Elderhaus PACE

● Firefighters’ Burned Children Fund of Coastal Carolina

● Good Shepherd Center

● Open House Youth Shelter of Coastal Horizons

● StepUp Wilmington

● Theatre for All

● Volunteer Older Citizens Action League (VOCAL)

“The Broadway for a Better World initiative creates incredible opportunities for community members to experience the arts without financial barriers,” said CFCC President Jim Morton. “Cape Fear Community College is proud to partner with the Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County in this endeavor. This program is a powerful example of what can happen when a community works together to benefit others.”

In addition to these outstanding nonprofit community groups, Broadway for a Better World directly supported the growth and education of students at Cape Fear Community College through ticket grants to classes and student organizations. Since its inception, Broadway for a Better World has granted 1,418 tickets to community organizations and 645 tickets to Cape Fear Community College students.