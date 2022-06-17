Freedom riders’ 1947 convictions vacated in North Carolina

HILLSBOROUGH, NC (AP) — Legendary civil rights leader Bayard Rustin and three other men will have their sentences vacated posthumously.

They were sentenced to work on a chain gang in North Carolina after launching the first of the “freedom rides” to challenge Jim Crow laws, which mandated segregation on buses.

Friday’s ceremony vacating their sentences is scheduled to take place at the Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough.

Rustin was a pioneer of the civil rights movement and an adviser to the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

He was instrumental in organizing the 1963 March on Washington.