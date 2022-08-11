Freeman Park overnight camping returning September 5th

Freeman Park (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — You can once again spend the night on the beach in Freeman Park beginning this September.

Overnight camping at one of the only NC beaches you can drive your vehicle on will resume September 5th and run through May 25, 2023.

As a reminder, overnight camping is only allowed in designated, reserved camp sites.

Reservations can be made online beginning Monday, August 15th.

The Town of Carolina Beach says there could be intermittent closures of Freeman Park due to limited beach area based on the level of patron usage and/or extreme high tides.