Friday kicks off Cape Fear Craft Beer Week with the Ultimate Brewing Championship

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friday marks the beginning of Cape Fear Craft Beer Week, hosted by the Cape Fear Craft Beer Alliance.

The week will feature events showcasing not only beer brewed in the Cape Fear Region, but also venues where craft beer marries comfortable environments, friendly conversation, and coastal cuisine in and around Wilmington.

The biggest events this week: Ultimate Brewing Championship and Cape Fear Craft & Cuisine.

The Ultimate Brewing Championship will be held Friday, March 25th at East Coast Volleyball Academy. The wrestling-themed competition invites Cape Fear craft brewers to showcase their creativity by utilizing unusual, specific ingredients to create a custom beer in the style of their choosing. The winner will be determined by people’s choice in a blind tasting. Fourteen local breweries will be on hand with beers utilizing 28 ingredients. Only one brewer will leave with the championship belt. Tickets are $25.

Cape Fear Craft & Cuisine on Saturday, April 2nd will offer the Cape Fear region’s premiere food and beer pairing event.

Local chefs’ cuisine will be paired with both local Cape Fear and North Carolina craft beer for an elegant evening at the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher on Saturday at 7:00pm. 20 area chefs and 20 local and NC brewers will be on hand to discuss their pairings with ticket holders. Tickets available for $90 online.

Cape Fear Craft Beer Week celebrates the Cape Fear Region’s thriving craft beer culture through a ten-day celebration that serves as a showcase for the Cape Fear’s breweries, bottle shops, restaurants, and craft-centric businesses while attracting craft beer tourism to the area.