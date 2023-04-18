Friday’s episode of Rachael Ray Show to feature Wilmington GLOW Academy

Footage from Rachael Ray's visit are set to air on WWAY ABC on Friday morning (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two months after coming to the Cape Fear, scenes from Rachael Ray’s visit are set to air Friday.

The episode of the Rachael Ray Show will be on WWAY ABC at 9:00 a.m.

Ray and Emeril Lagasse were in the Port City for an event benefiting the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington in February.

The two prepared selected dishes with assistance from students of GLOW Academy’s culinary program.

The event raises money for Beacon Education, which supports both Glow Academy and Spark Academy, the first of several co-ed and mixed-income early childhood education centers, set to open this summer.

“They’re learning life skills, and they’re getting trained with the best of the best, and they’re getting inspired. I salute everything they’re doing here, and my friend for being an intricate part of that, for helping them grow and fertilizing this entire community here,” Rachael Ray said.