Friends of Oakdale Cemetery announce the 2022 Oakdale Cemetery tours

Oakdale Cemetery

WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) – Friends of Oakdale Cemetery announced the following tours of Oakdale Cemetery:

April 23, 2022 (Saturday) – Tour begins at 10:00am and will last about two hours. $10.00 for non-members; FREE for members. Tickets sold onsite on the day of the event. Cash and checks accepted. Tours are cancelled in event of inclement weather.

May 21, 2022 (Saturday) – Tickets sold onsite on the day of the event. Tour is from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Cost of the tour is $10.00 per person. Cash and checks accepted. Tours are cancelled in the event of inclement weather.

June 10, 2022 (Friday) – This event is brought to you by the Cape Fear Civil War Round Table. Cost is $10 per person and will start at 5:00pm, please arrive by 4:45pm. Cash and checks accepted on site.

June 18, 2022 (Saturday) – Tour is from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Cost of the tour is $10.00 per person. Cash and checks accepted on site. Tours are cancelled in the event of inclement weather.

You can find out more at www.oakdalecemetery.org.