Friends of the Battleship North Carolina holding 6 for 60 guided tour event on Saturday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Friends of the Battleship North Carolina will be holding a special 6 for 60 event on Saturday, from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm.

For $6 (plus the price of general admission), visitors will receive a 60-minute guided tour with a tour guide. The tour will cover basic information about the most decorated battleship of WWII.

In a Facebook post, the group says you will learn about the ship’s history in the war in the Pacific, what life was like aboard the ship and how it came to Wilmington to serve as our state’s memorial to WWII veterans who died during the war.

After your tour, you can continue on the self-guided portion tour and explore all there is to see in this unique piece of history.

The group says the last ticket for the 6 for 60 tour will be sold at 12:30 pm, with tours leaving approximately every 15 minutes.