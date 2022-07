Friends of the Pender County Library holding purse sale fundraiser Saturday

(Photo: WWAY)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — A special fundraiser is being held at the Pender County Library Saturday morning.

From 10:00 am until 2:00 pm, people can stop by 103 South Cowan Street and purchase a gently used purse raising money for the Library.

Friends of the Pender County Library have been accepting donations of used purses for the sale for weeks in anticipation of the sale.