From Ghouls to Games: Sheriff’s Office hosts Brunswick County Fall Festival

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — From ghouls and goblins to princesses and pirates, people of all ages put on their best costumes and came out to the annual Brunswick County Fall Festival.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office hosted the festival on Thursday night from 6 pm to 9 pm at the Government Center in Bolivia.

People who came out to the family friendly event enjoyed free hot dogs, popcorn, and candy.

There were several different games, a costume contest, hayrides, and more.

Ethan and Brantley are two kids who were enjoying the festival. Ethan dressed as a clown and Brantley as a scarecrow. They both say they were most looking forward to the haunted trail.

“I’m here for the haunted trail and, like, games and candy,” Brantley said. “And having fun!” Ethan added.

As Halloween fun continues, visit here for some safety tips from law enforcement officials in the Cape Fear Region.