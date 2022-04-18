Front Street construction begins; a necessary inconvenience business owner says

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The North Front Street improvement project started Monday — with signage in place to help drivers and pedestrians navigate construction zones.

The city and contractors will start with underground sewer and utility work in the Grace Street intersection; the next phase will shut down the block between Chestnut and Grace streets.

Sidewalks and access to businesses will remain open and according to the owner of Rumcow, which is near the closure, the project is a necessary inconvenience.

“The city development, were OK with it, it’s going to have an impact, short-term but I think it will be positive long term,” said Joseph Sena. “For us it’s just about the thoroughfare, people having access to the business obviously it’s going to make an impact on business.”

The project is jointly funded with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority and voter-approved transportation bond projects in the amount of $3.5M.

The entire project is expected to last about five months.