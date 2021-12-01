Fugitive sex offender found in NC sentenced for not registering

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A New Jersey man who was a fugitive for nearly two years and who was captured in North Carolina has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for failure to register as a sex offender, according to a federal prosecutor.

According to court documents, Gregory Dennis Dayton, 49, pleaded guilty to charges in August. Michael F. Easley Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, made the announcement after the sentencing on Tuesday.

In 1998, Dayton was convicted of endangering the welfare of a child in New Jersey after impregnating a minor, according to a news release. Dayton’s sentence included a lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender, but after he last registered in New Jersey in September 2018, he fled the area, leading to an arrest warrant being issued in May 2019.

The U.S. Marshals Service Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force received the case on Nov. 16, 2020, and apprehended Dayton the next day, in Washington, North Carolina, where Dayton was living with a girlfriend and her minor daughter

Dayton was arrested on the federal charges in April 2021, the news release said.