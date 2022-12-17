Full Court Press December 16, 2022
Week 3
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Week 3 of Full Court Press is done. We are about a month in to the season, and we had some great matchups Friday night.
See all the action below:
MEC STANDINGS: BOYS
1A) Laney (10-0, 3-0)
1B) Hoggard (6-0, 3-0)
1C) NHHS (6-0, 3-0)
4) N. Brunswick (3-5, 1-2)
5) W. Brunswick (3-4, 1-2)
6) Topsail (2-5, 1-2)
7) Ashley (2-4, 0-3)
8) S. Brunswick (2-6, 0-3)
MEC STANDINGS: GIRLS
1A) Hoggard (7-0, 3-0)
1B) Ashley (6-0, 3-0)
3) Topsail (7-1, 2-1)
4) NHHS (4-2, 2-1)
5) W. Brunswick (5-2, 1-2)
6) N. Brunswick (2-5, 0-3)
7) S. Brunswick (1-6, 0-3)