Full Court Press December 16, 2022

Week 3

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – Week 3 of Full Court Press is done. We are about a month in to the season, and we had some great matchups Friday night.

See all the action below:

MEC STANDINGS: BOYS

1A) Laney (10-0, 3-0)

1B) Hoggard (6-0, 3-0)

1C) NHHS (6-0, 3-0)

4) N. Brunswick (3-5, 1-2)

5) W. Brunswick (3-4, 1-2)

6) Topsail (2-5, 1-2)

7) Ashley (2-4, 0-3)

8) S. Brunswick (2-6, 0-3)

MEC STANDINGS: GIRLS

1A) Hoggard (7-0, 3-0)

1B) Ashley (6-0, 3-0)

3) Topsail (7-1, 2-1)

4) NHHS (4-2, 2-1)

5) W. Brunswick (5-2, 1-2)

6) N. Brunswick (2-5, 0-3)

7) S. Brunswick (1-6, 0-3)