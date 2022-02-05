Full Court Press February 4, 2022

More rivalries and one team wrapped up the conference championship

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Playoffs approach, 1 conference title has been decided, and county rivalries were on display in this weeks episode.

See all the action in the video.

HOGGARD 54 ASHLEY 45

TOPSAIL 22 NEW HANOVER 72

LANEY 58 SOUTH BRUNSWICK 42

WEST BRUNSWICK 63 NORTH BRUNSWICK 50

EAST COLUMBUS 46 PENDER 67

HEIDE TRASK 70 SOUTH COLUMBUS 40

WHITEVILLE 76 WEST COLUMBUS 58

EAST BLADEN 50 ST. PAULS 76

WEST BLADEN 62 MIDWAY 41

FAYETTEVILLE ACADEMY 50 COASTAL CHRISTIAN 37