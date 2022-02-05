Full Court Press February 4, 2022
More rivalries and one team wrapped up the conference championship
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Playoffs approach, 1 conference title has been decided, and county rivalries were on display in this weeks episode.
See all the action in the video.
HOGGARD 54 ASHLEY 45
TOPSAIL 22 NEW HANOVER 72
LANEY 58 SOUTH BRUNSWICK 42
WEST BRUNSWICK 63 NORTH BRUNSWICK 50
EAST COLUMBUS 46 PENDER 67
HEIDE TRASK 70 SOUTH COLUMBUS 40
WHITEVILLE 76 WEST COLUMBUS 58
EAST BLADEN 50 ST. PAULS 76
WEST BLADEN 62 MIDWAY 41
FAYETTEVILLE ACADEMY 50 COASTAL CHRISTIAN 37