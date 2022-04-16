Full ‘Pink’ Moon on the rise this weekend

(WPDE) — Heads up! April’s full moon, also known as the “Pink” moon, rises tonight at 7:54 p.m.

It’s 100% full at 2:55 p.m. this afternoon but will appear full when it rises tonight. Unfortunately, clouds are expected to be plentiful so you may not see it.

Contrary to what some believe, the moon will not be pink. It’s called a pink moon, not because of the color, but because this full moon corresponds with the early blooms of creeping phlox or “pink moss,” which is a pink wildflower.

Click here to read more….