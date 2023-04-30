Full schedule for NC Strawberry Festival

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — With the 90th NC Strawberry Festival going until May 6, here is a full list of events!

TUESDAY, MAY 2

5 p.m. -10 p.m. Opening Ceremonies Strawberry Event Field (Beside Food Lion)

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Chicken Bog Fundraiser

6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Pre-Concert – Carl Brunson

7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Concert – Blackwater Band

THURSDAY MAY 4

Noon National Day of Prayer Chadbourn/Klondyke Fire Department Gazebo

FRIDAY MAY 5

6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Evening of Strawberry Encounters Chadbourn Pentecostal Holiness Church – Family Life Center

SATURDAY MAY 6

7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Registration for Professional Arts, Crafts, & Food Court Strawberry Event Field

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Strawberry Quality Contest Entries Chadbourn Pentecostal Holiness Church – Family Life Center

8:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. Entries for Food Products Contests Chadbourn Library

9 a.m. – until Car Show, Registration Chadbourn Family Practice down to Town Hall

9:30 a.m. – Until Professional Arts, Crafts, & Food Court Strawberry Event Field

10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Car Show Chadbourn Family Practice down to Town Hall

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. Judging for Food Products Contest Chadbourn Library

10:30 a.m. – Until Entertainment/Variety Show Strawberry Event Field Main Stage

11 a.m. Viewing for Food Products Contest Chadbourn Library

11 a.m. – 12 p.m. Strawberry Luncheon Chadbourn Pentecostal Holiness Church, Family Life Center

12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. Auction of Strawberry Quality Contest Entries Chadbourn Pentecostal Holiness Church-Family Life Center

1 p.m. Car Show Awards Chadbourn Family Practice down to Town Hall

2 p.m. The NC Strawberry Festival Parade

5 P.M. Strawberry Spitting Contest Strawberry Event Field Main Stage