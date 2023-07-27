Funding received for sidewalk along US 421 in Carolina Beach

Carolina Beach Town Hall (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Department of Transportation and the Town of Carolina Beach have received funding to create a sidewalk along U.S. 421 (Lake Park Boulevard) from north of Lake Drive to south of Carolina Sands Drive.

The new sidewalk will replace a defined path along the grass that pedestrians have been walking without existing pedestrian facilities. This project will provide a safer travel experience for those to reach their destination by further separating pedestrians from the roadway and providing a solid, level path, according to a press release.

“On behalf of the citizens of Carolina Beach, I would like to thank the NCDOT for their continued partnership with us to improve pedestrian safety,” said Carolina Beach Mayor Lynn Barbee. “We are experiencing record visitors to our town, and through our synergy with DOT leadership, we can implement safety measures in a timely fashion.”

A construction date for the project will be set in the near future.