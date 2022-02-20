Fundraiser planned for Columbus County student with cancer

Two organizations in Columbus County are coming together to host a fundraiser for a student with cancer.

Tyquan Mason (Photo: Pedro Stephens)

Tyquan Mason is a sophomore at West Columbus High School. The 16-year-old goes to Duke every two weeks for treatment and may have to go to Pittsburgh for six weeks.

Pedro Stephens at the First Hope Foundation and Coach Willis Williams at Williams Township School are sponsoring Shoot Hoops for Cancer at Williams Township School at 2 pm on Saturday.

There will be a boy’s game and a men’s game. Admission is $3 and concessions will be sold. All proceeds will go to Mason’s family.

If you would like to sign up or make a donation, call Pedro Stephens at (910) 234-5053.