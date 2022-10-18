Funeral details announced for Raleigh Police officer killed in mass shooting

The funeral service for former Raleigh Police Department officer Gabriel Torres has been announced (Photo: RPD)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The Raleigh Police Department has announced funeral details for one of their officers killed in a mass shooting on Thursday.

29-year-old Gabriel Torres was on his way to work when the shooting took place.

Four other people were killed in the shooting.

Visitation for Torres is taking place Friday in Raleigh, with his funeral set for Saturday at 11:00 am at Cross Assembly Church.

The services are open to the public.