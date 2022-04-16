Galloway Farms hosts its 5th annual Easter weekend event

Galloway Farms April 16, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

HALLSBORO, NC (WWAY) —Galloway Farms invited community members to enjoy the Easter weekend holiday at the farm on Saturday.

Nearly 800 tickets were sold for the 5th annual event, and the main attraction was a helicopter scheduled to drop around 20-thousand Easter eggs on the farm, that kids would run and find, but due to rain the helicopter egg drop could not be completed.

The event was rain or shine, and attendees remained cheerful not letting the clouds put a damper on their day.

Those in attendance took pictures with the Easter bunny, enjoyed a tractor-pulled wagon ride, food trucks, and played games in the courtyard.

“Everybody here still had a good time. You know weather, –that’s the life of farming for us, and this is a farm. So, everything we do is dependent on the weather. We either get too much rain or not enough, and you kind of got to roll with whatever happens. So, I think everybody’s pleased,” said Alma Galloway, Galloway Farms owner.

Despite the rain, kids were still given prizes they would have received after redeeming eggs they found in the helicopter Easter egg drop hunt.