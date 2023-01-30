Galloway Hall, UNCW’s first and oldest residence hall, to be torn down

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After half a century on campus, UNCW’s first and oldest residence hall is set to be demolished.

Galloway Hall, the only six-story building on UNCW’s campus, is set to be torn down after the university’s Board of Trustees approved demolition at its October 2022 meeting.

“Generations of UNCW alumni have special memories of Galloway Hall. It was the kind of place where friendships were formed for life,” Chancellor Aswani Volety said. “While Galloway’s service to the university is coming to an end, its legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of many Seahawks for years to come.”

Galloway Hall was built in 1970 and opened in 1971, known initially as Dorm 71 before being officially named in 1975. It was named in memory of freshman Edmond Galloway who died from bicycle injuries sustained on campus. He received what was believed to be minor head injuries and was given first aid and released. Later in the evening, Galloway was taken to Cape Fear Hospital where he lapsed into a coma and died.

This was UNCW’s first campus residence hall and was also the first public dormitory that the state allowed to be air-conditioned. It was originally designed to be two separate buildings housing men in one and women in the other. After permission was granted to add air conditioning, it was determined that there were insufficient funds to build two separate buildings. By combining both buildings on one foundation it was possible to complete construction.