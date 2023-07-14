Gamache nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year award
The CAA Player of the Year finished her career ranking among the program's top-10 all-time leaders in 19 different hitting, pitching or field categories
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The CAA Player of the year could be adding more hardware to her collection. UNCW softball’s Janel Gamache is the school’s nomination for the NCAA Woman of the year award.
Below is from UNCW:
UNCW softball alum Janel Gamache has been named the school’s nominee for the 33rd annual NCAA Woman of the Year Award following an impactful career on the field and in the community.
Gamache is one of five nominees from Colonial Athletic Association member schools for the prestigious award designed to showcase the best of academics, athletics, service and leadership during a student-athlete’s playing career.
“The NCAA Woman of the Year nomination is one I do not take lightly. I am so grateful to be considered for this award which would not have been possible without the amazing women in my life,” said Gamache. “I would not be where I am today without the guidance and support of my family, mentors, and coaches who have taught me to give back to my community and to be a strong independent woman.”
The 2023 Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year closed out her sensational career this past spring ranked among the program’s top-10 all-time leaders in 19 different hitting, pitching or field categories including hits (199, T-4th), home runs (28, T-3rd), K/7 rate (4.72, 9th) and putouts (629, 10th).
Gamache was part of 103 victories for UNCW, including the school’s first CAA Championship and NCAA Regional appearance in 2022. This year, the Seahawks set a program record with 17 conference wins.
A Team Captain from 2020-23, Gamache was involved in many community initiatives with the softball program. In addition to volunteering at UNCW Softball camps and clinics, she participated in beach clean-ups, Christmas tree unloading, collected toiletries for local Homeless Shelters and organized food drives.
Gamache, who maintained a 3.12 undergraduate GPA, earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Accountancy from UNCW’s nationally-acclaimed Cameron School of Business in 2022. She is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Business Analytics with an expected fall 2023 graduate date.
2023 NCAA Woman of the Year Quick Facts
- A record-breaking 619 female student-athletes were nominated by NCAA member schools for consideration of the 2023 Woman of the Year award.
- This year’s nominees represent a diverse set of well-rounded student-athletes, with 24 different sports across all three NCAA divisions. Top sports represented include:
- Outdoor track and field
- Indoor track and field
- Basketball
- Volleyball
- Softball
- Within the nomination pool, 264 nominees competed in Division I, 128 in Division II, and 227 in Division III.
- The average GPA of the nominee pool is 3.76.
- Next steps in the selection process:
- Conference offices can recognize two nominees if at least one is a woman of color or an international student-athlete. All nominees who compete in a sport not sponsored by their school’s primary conference, as well as associate conference nominees and independent nominees, will be placed in a separate pool to be considered by a selection committee.
- The Woman of the Year Selection Committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division — from the conference-level nominees. The Top 30 honorees will be announced in October.
- The selection committee will then determine the top three honorees in each division from the Top 30, and the nine finalists will be announced in November.
- From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics will choose the 2023 NCAA Woman of the Year. The honorees will be celebrated at the Woman of the Year Award Ceremony at the NCAA Convention in Phoenix in January.