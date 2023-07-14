Gamache nominated for NCAA Woman of the Year award

The CAA Player of the Year finished her career ranking among the program's top-10 all-time leaders in 19 different hitting, pitching or field categories

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The CAA Player of the year could be adding more hardware to her collection. UNCW softball’s Janel Gamache is the school’s nomination for the NCAA Woman of the year award.

Below is from UNCW:

UNCW softball alum Janel Gamache has been named the school’s nominee for the 33rd annual NCAA Woman of the Year Award following an impactful career on the field and in the community.

Gamache is one of five nominees from Colonial Athletic Association member schools for the prestigious award designed to showcase the best of academics, athletics, service and leadership during a student-athlete’s playing career.

“The NCAA Woman of the Year nomination is one I do not take lightly. I am so grateful to be considered for this award which would not have been possible without the amazing women in my life,” said Gamache. “I would not be where I am today without the guidance and support of my family, mentors, and coaches who have taught me to give back to my community and to be a strong independent woman.”

The 2023 Colonial Athletic Association Player of the Year closed out her sensational career this past spring ranked among the program’s top-10 all-time leaders in 19 different hitting, pitching or field categories including hits (199, T-4th), home runs (28, T-3rd), K/7 rate (4.72, 9th) and putouts (629, 10th).

Gamache was part of 103 victories for UNCW, including the school’s first CAA Championship and NCAA Regional appearance in 2022. This year, the Seahawks set a program record with 17 conference wins.

A Team Captain from 2020-23, Gamache was involved in many community initiatives with the softball program. In addition to volunteering at UNCW Softball camps and clinics, she participated in beach clean-ups, Christmas tree unloading, collected toiletries for local Homeless Shelters and organized food drives.

Gamache, who maintained a 3.12 undergraduate GPA, earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a concentration in Accountancy from UNCW’s nationally-acclaimed Cameron School of Business in 2022. She is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Business Analytics with an expected fall 2023 graduate date.

2023 NCAA Woman of the Year Quick Facts