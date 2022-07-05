Gas prices continue their steady fall, down for the 3rd straight week in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 9.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.42/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina.

Prices in North Carolina are 9.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but still stand $1.54/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.72 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $3.99/g yesterday while the most expensive was $5.59/g, a difference of $1.60/g.



The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78/g today.



“As expected, and for the third straight week, average gasoline prices have fallen to their lowest level in over a month. The price of wholesale gasoline has plummeted, providing price relief as millions of Americans hit the road for the holiday weekend,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said. “While we may see prices decline into this week, the drop could fade soon if oil prices reverse, especially with strong demand over the holiday. For the time being, Americans are spending nearly $100 million per day less on gasoline than when prices peaked a few weeks ago, and that’s well-needed relief at a time when gas prices remain near records.”