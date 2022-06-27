North Carolina gas prices drop for second week in a row, according to GasBuddy

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After seeing the first drop in gas prices in months last week, gas prices have declined for the second week in a row, according to GasBuddy.

Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 7.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.52/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina.

Prices in North Carolina are still 17.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.67/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.80 per gallon.



The national average price of gasoline has fallen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.88/g today. The national average is up 28.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.79/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.



Historical gasoline prices in North Carolina and the national average going back ten years:

June 27, 2021: $2.85/g (U.S. Average: $3.09/g)

June 27, 2020: $2.05/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

June 27, 2019: $2.47/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)

June 27, 2018: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

June 27, 2017: $2.07/g (U.S. Average: $2.24/g)

June 27, 2016: $2.18/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)

June 27, 2015: $2.66/g (U.S. Average: $2.78/g)

June 27, 2014: $3.57/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

June 27, 2013: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)

June 27, 2012: $3.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)



“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said.

“While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June. Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump.”