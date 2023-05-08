Gas prices continue to fall across North Carolina

Gas prices have continued to fall (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Average gas prices in North Carolina have fallen again within the last week.

The price at the pump has dipped 9.7 cents per gallon, now averaging $3.29.

Prices in North Carolina are 14.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 81.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $2.94 per gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $3.97 a gallon, a difference of $1.03.

“For the third straight week, consumers have been greeted by falling gasoline prices across a majority of the country, thanks to oil prices holding near recent lows and the transition to summer gasoline being essentially complete. While there have been a few pockets of rising prices, those have been the needle in the haystack, with nearly every single state seeing gas prices fall,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition to gasoline prices declining, the average price of a gallon of diesel will join gasoline in the days ahead, falling below $4 per gallon in the next 48 hours or so, a sign of how far we’ve come. Americans are spending hundreds of millions less on fuel every week compared to a year ago, and that’s a number that could rise further as prices are poised to continue trending lower this week.”