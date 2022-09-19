Gas prices continue to fall; longest streak since 2015

Gas prices have fallen for 14 weeks in a row according to GasBuddy (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Gas prices in North Carolina and across the country have now decreased for 14 straight weeks, marking the longest downward streak since 2015.

Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.33/g today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 6,092 stations in North Carolina. Prices in North Carolina are 25.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 37.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $2.69/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.59/g, a difference of $1.90/g.



The national average price of gasoline has fallen 3.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.64/g today. The national average is down 25.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 45.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.



“With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, the national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018’s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015,” Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy said. “While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline. However, this week could change the downward trend. With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped. West Coast states also continue to see increases as unexpected refinery issues continue to percolate, preventing a downward move. While gasoline could nudge higher, diesel prices should continue to ease after a much-needed jump in inventories last week.”