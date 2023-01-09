Gas prices continue to rise across NC, up another 14.7 cents

Gas prices are rising in most parts of North Carolina (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — For the second straight week, gas prices across North Carolina have risen drastically.

After jumping up an average of 11.2 percent to start the new year, gas has risen another 14.7 cents in the last week, averaging $3.13 a gallon.

Prices in North Carolina are 8.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 9.2 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $2.62 per gallon on Sunday while the most expensive was $4.69 per gallon, a difference of $2.07.

“Last week, the rise in gasoline prices continued, still due to previous refinery outages caused by the cold weather the week of Christmas,” GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan said. “However, I’m optimistic that as refiners get back online, we could see the increases slow down as we head into the time of year when gasoline demand is at its weakest.”