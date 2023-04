Gas prices continuing to surge across North Carolina

Gas prices are continuing to rise across NC (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Gas prices have been surging most of this month across North Carolina.

The average gas price in the state currently sits at $3.44 a gallon.

AAA says the average price last week was $3.36 a gallon and $3.25 a gallon at this time last month.

Things may get worse, according to officials. OPEC has announced a surprise oil production cut last week.