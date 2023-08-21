Gas prices dip slightly across North Carolina

Gas prices have declined across NC (Photo: Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine / Flickr / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The average price of gas across North Carolina has slightly decreased over the past week.

The price at the pump has fallen 4.4 cents per gallon, averaging $3.55, according to GasBuddy.

Prices in North Carolina are still 19.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 1.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $2.82 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.99 a gallon, a difference of $1.17.



“The national average price of gasoline eked out a small decline over the last week, with some states seeing a drop of 5-10 cents per gallon, while new issues in some states, like Arizona, have caused prices to jump notably in others,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With California facing a deluge of water from Tropical Storm Hilary, some level of refinery problems that could impact gasoline prices could arise, and with eyes on a more active Atlantic, the next few weeks will bring additional volatility to what motorists can expect at the pump.”