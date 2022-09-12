Gas prices fall again, averaging $3.39 a gallon in NC

Gas prices have continued to fall (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The price of gas has gone down for 13 straight weeks, averaging $3.39 a gallon in North Carolina after an eight cent drop from a week ago.

Prices in North Carolina are 26.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 45.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $2.98/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.79/g, a difference of $1.81/g.



“We continue to see the national average price of gasoline decline, now for the thirteenth straight week. But, we’re seeing drastically different price behaviors from coast to coast, with some areas seeing noticeable increases while others are seeing decreases,” GasBuddy’s Patrick De Haan said.

“Refinery issues in California are leading to increases in areas supplied by the state’s refineries, including areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and of course, California. Gasoline supply remains tight for the East Coast with some modest moves up, while prices continue to edge lower in the Plains, South and areas of the Great Lakes. For now, I believe the drop in prices will overpower the increases, leading to potentially another decline this week, but we’re in a very fragile time and certainly could see a broader move higher in the weeks ahead.”