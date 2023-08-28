Gas prices fall another 5.3 cents across North Carolina

Gas prices have fallen (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 5.3 cents per gallon in the last week.

Prices now average around $3.50 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Prices in North Carolina are 1.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 2.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $2.97 per gallon Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.20 per gallon a difference of $1.23.



“For the first time in weeks, the national average price of gasoline has fallen over the last week as the wholesale price of gasoline had been under seasonal pressure as we near the end of the summer driving season. However, the drop may be short-lived, as one of the nation’s largest refineries partially shut last week after a fire at a storage tank, and as we see more tropical activity that could lead to further disruption,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While GasBuddy is closely monitoring Florida for challenges related to Idalia and is prepared to activate the fuel availability tracker, the rest of the nation could see gas price declines reversing pending the outcome of refinery issues that continue to put upward pressure on wholesale gasoline prices.”