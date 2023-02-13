Gas prices fall for second straight week, increases expected soon

Gas prices have continued to fall, but are expected to increase again soon (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Average gasoline prices in North Carolina have fallen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.24 per gallon.

This marks the second straight week of declining prices.

Prices in North Carolina are still 12.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago but stand 8.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in North Carolina was priced at $2.84 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $3.93 a gallon, a difference of $1.09.

“For a second straight week, the national average price of gasoline has declined, alongside the price of diesel which has fallen to its lowest level in nearly a year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While diesel prices likely have a long way to fall as inventories continue to improve, gasoline prices in some areas have gone up in the last weeks as the transition to summer gasoline is just around the corner. Refinery maintenance season will soon be in full force, likely putting upward pressure on prices. On average, gasoline prices rise between 35 and 85 cents per gallon between March and Memorial Day, so motorists seeing prices fall should enjoy the declines while they last.”