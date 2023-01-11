Gas stove interest remains high, despite report linking them to health issues

The sale of gas stoves haven't seemed to go down despite recent studies linking them to health issues (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Consumer Product Safety Commission recently addressed a report linking several health conditions to gas stove use.

Last month a study in the ‘International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health’ found more than 12 percent of current childhood asthma cases in the United States could be due to gas stove use.

Reports from the ‘Institute for Policy Integrity’ and the ‘American Chemical Society’ added gas stoves can also cause heart issues, cancer and other medical problems.

Mark Edwards, owner of Atlantic Appliance and Hardware in Wilmington, says the study doesn’t appear to be slowing down sales of gas stoves.

“We’ve had a tremendous influx of folks coming into the area from other parts of the country, even other parts of the world,” Edwards said. “That are used to gas, and that’s all they ever cooked on. So, they really don’t know anything but that, and to adjust to electric can be rough if you’re use to the performance of gas, looking at our numbers, I’d say that somewhere between 50 and 60% of what sell these days is gas, whether it be in a cooktop –in the form of a cooktop or a range.”

Wednesday afternoon, the Consumer Product Safety Commission released a statement saying it is not looking to ban gas stoves, but it is researching gas emissions and exploring new ways to address health risks associated with them.